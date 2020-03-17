2020 UTME: JAMB releases results of 312, 157 candidates

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
172

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the result of 312,157 candidates that sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) last Saturday.

This was contrary to earlier position of JAMB that it would not release candidates’ results until after a thorough screening vis-a-vis fingerprints, facial match and other identities of candidates in order to minimise impersonation and malpractices.

JAMB spokeman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who confirmed the release said the results would still be subjected to further screening to ensure

there was no case of impersonation or other malpractices.

Last year, JAMB recorded massive impersonation in 2019 UTME which led to the delay in the release of result. As a result, JAMB said it will, henceforth, run a check on details of candidates, particularly fingerprints and other details before the release of the result.

Over 1.9 million candidates successfully registered for the 2020 UTME exercise which commenced on Saturday, 14th and will end on April 4th.

SHARE
Previous articleEmirates Wine Tasting Event- First Ever In Nigeria
Next articleIgbo 2023 presidency would only be possible if it’s backed by foreign governments – Arochukwu
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.