Tinubu mourns victims involved in Abule Ado explosion, calls for investigation

National leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said the authorities must get to the root of Sunday’s explosion in Abule Ado and Trade Fair areas of Lagos.

Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Sunday night in Lagos, said that efforts must be made to curb incessant explosion in the area.

The explosion reportedly killed 17 people and left many buildings and other property destroyed.

The APC leader commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate occurrence.

He said all those who had a hand in the unfortunate incident must be punished, no matter how highly placed.

Tinubu said: “This tragedy should not have happened. Those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident did not deserve to die so gruesomely.

“I strongly condemn this incident and l commiserate with families and relations of those who died.”

He also sympathised with those who lost their valued property in the explosion.

“In their memories and in order to avert similar occurrence in future, the authorities must get to the root of this incident and curb incessant explosion in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...