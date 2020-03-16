Stallion Parades Made-in-Nigeria Auto Brands in Abuja

As FG Vows to Explore Automotive Industry for job Creation Hyundai, Nissan,
Changan -popular automotive brands assembled in Nigeria by Stallion Motors,
dominated Federal government organized, made-in-Nigeria Automobile parade
held on Monday at Abuja International Trade and Convention Centre.
Flagging off the event, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment,
Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, commended the auto maker and other participants for
the quality of automobiles showcased and assured Nigerians of President
Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to explore the industry for job Creation.
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, delivering a keynote address before the flag-off of made-in-Nigeria Automobiles parade held in Abuja on Monday.
The Director General of National Automotive Design and Development Council
(NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, on behalf of the federal government, did not only
shower praises on the local assemblers, he also urged Nigerians to encourage
and support them by shunning importation in favour of made-in-Nigeria
vehicles.
Also present at the unprecedented event were the Honourable Minister of
Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Permanent
Secretary, FMITI, Dr. Sani Gwarzo, NADDC Board Chairman, Senator Osita
Izumaso, Chairman House Committee on Industry, Honorable Dolapo Badiru, and
Ambassador Usman Baraya, who represented the Kebbi State government.
The event also attracted captains of industry, who, like Stallion’s have
shown incredible commitment to the nation’s economy by setting up assembly
plants for the vehicles’ showcased, an endeavour that has created over 5,000
direct jobs, and by extension over 50,000 jobs along the value chain in
Nigeria.
Cross section of guest at the special parade of locally assembled vehicles
held at International Trade and Convention Centre on Monday 9th March 2020.
Stallion, during the parade, unleashed its entire range of made-in-Nigeria
vehicles from the brand house of Hyundai, Nissan, Changan and Honda.
Reacting, Stallion Group’s General Manager, Marketing, Arpita Roy Luthra
expressed satisfaction over the timing of the event, describing its paraded
brands as a testimony of Stallion’s efforts at industrialising Nigeria via
production of automobiles made in Nigeria by Nigerians.
Argungun Auto Rally
Most of the Nigerian vehicles showcased at the event were specially prepared
for the 2020 Argungun rally of which Stallion is a title sponsor.
The rally, which would be flagged off at the Eagle Square on Wednesday, 11
March, 2020, will feature three popular automobiles, made from the
Stallion’s Nigerian Assembly plant.
“At the rally,” Luthra explained, “we are being represented by three popular
Nigerian manufactured vehicles namely: Hyundai Creta, Nissan NP 300 and
Changan CS 35.
“Hyundai Creta, Nigeria’s largest selling new car in the crossover Segment,
controls 34% of the total segment share and is topicalized with best in
class ground clearance of 190 mm and unmatched 5 years of warranty.”
Other representation from Stallion Motors includes the ever robust and
sturdy Hard body Nissan NP300.
Powered by 2.4litre petrol engine, Nissan NP300, a four wheel drive, has
severe off-road capabilities and is the perfect utility vehicle that is
equipped with the latest safety features, such as airbags, ABS, Crumble
zones, among others.
Also flying Stallion’s flag at the rally is Changan CS35, the fastest
emerging Mini SUV in Nigeria.
“A perfect Urban City SUV,” Arpita pointed out, “Changan CS35 comes with
elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space and intuitive advanced
technologies in a budget that most can afford.”
About Stallion
Stallion’s Automobiles Division consists of a collective sub-group of
companies, which represent an array of globally renowned automobile brands
on an exclusive basis for distribution, sales and after sales service.
Through independent management, Stallion is Nigeria’s representative for
Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Changan, and Ashok
Leyland, all of which collectively contribute to over 45% share of the new
automobiles market in Nigeria.
Stallion’s VON is the largest auto manufacturing assembly plant in West
Africa, with six auto assembly lines for passenger cars and buses and
trucks.
Spread across 310 acres, the plant has an Installed capacity of 200,000
units annually and a warehouse of 100,000 sqm. The company, which employs
hundreds of employees, has invested more than N130 billion in the nation’s
auto sector.
Founded in 1969 (Over 50 years’ presence in West Africa), Stallion is one of
the Africa’s largest conglomerates, operating from 54 locations within
sub-Saharan Africa as well as maintaining presence in 18 countries
worldwide.