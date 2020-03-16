Stallion Parades Made-in-Nigeria Auto Brands in Abuja

As FG Vows to Explore Automotive Industry for job Creation Hyundai, Nissan,

Changan -popular automotive brands assembled in Nigeria by Stallion Motors,

dominated Federal government organized, made-in-Nigeria Automobile parade

held on Monday at Abuja International Trade and Convention Centre.

Flagging off the event, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment,

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, commended the auto maker and other participants for

the quality of automobiles showcased and assured Nigerians of President

Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to explore the industry for job Creation.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, delivering a keynote address before the flag-off of made-in-Nigeria Automobiles parade held in Abuja on Monday.

The Director General of National Automotive Design and Development Council

(NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, on behalf of the federal government, did not only

shower praises on the local assemblers, he also urged Nigerians to encourage

and support them by shunning importation in favour of made-in-Nigeria

vehicles.

Also present at the unprecedented event were the Honourable Minister of

Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Permanent

Secretary, FMITI, Dr. Sani Gwarzo, NADDC Board Chairman, Senator Osita

Izumaso, Chairman House Committee on Industry, Honorable Dolapo Badiru, and

Ambassador Usman Baraya, who represented the Kebbi State government.

The event also attracted captains of industry, who, like Stallion’s have

shown incredible commitment to the nation’s economy by setting up assembly

plants for the vehicles’ showcased, an endeavour that has created over 5,000

direct jobs, and by extension over 50,000 jobs along the value chain in

Nigeria.

Cross section of guest at the special parade of locally assembled vehicles

held at International Trade and Convention Centre on Monday 9th March 2020.

Stallion, during the parade, unleashed its entire range of made-in-Nigeria

vehicles from the brand house of Hyundai, Nissan, Changan and Honda.

Reacting, Stallion Group’s General Manager, Marketing, Arpita Roy Luthra

expressed satisfaction over the timing of the event, describing its paraded

brands as a testimony of Stallion’s efforts at industrialising Nigeria via

production of automobiles made in Nigeria by Nigerians.

Argungun Auto Rally

Most of the Nigerian vehicles showcased at the event were specially prepared

for the 2020 Argungun rally of which Stallion is a title sponsor.

The rally, which would be flagged off at the Eagle Square on Wednesday, 11

March, 2020, will feature three popular automobiles, made from the

Stallion’s Nigerian Assembly plant.

“At the rally,” Luthra explained, “we are being represented by three popular

Nigerian manufactured vehicles namely: Hyundai Creta, Nissan NP 300 and

Changan CS 35.

“Hyundai Creta, Nigeria’s largest selling new car in the crossover Segment,

controls 34% of the total segment share and is topicalized with best in

class ground clearance of 190 mm and unmatched 5 years of warranty.”

Other representation from Stallion Motors includes the ever robust and

sturdy Hard body Nissan NP300.

Powered by 2.4litre petrol engine, Nissan NP300, a four wheel drive, has

severe off-road capabilities and is the perfect utility vehicle that is

equipped with the latest safety features, such as airbags, ABS, Crumble

zones, among others.

Also flying Stallion’s flag at the rally is Changan CS35, the fastest

emerging Mini SUV in Nigeria.

“A perfect Urban City SUV,” Arpita pointed out, “Changan CS35 comes with

elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space and intuitive advanced

technologies in a budget that most can afford.”

About Stallion

Stallion’s Automobiles Division consists of a collective sub-group of

companies, which represent an array of globally renowned automobile brands

on an exclusive basis for distribution, sales and after sales service.

Through independent management, Stallion is Nigeria’s representative for

Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Changan, and Ashok

Leyland, all of which collectively contribute to over 45% share of the new

automobiles market in Nigeria.

Stallion’s VON is the largest auto manufacturing assembly plant in West

Africa, with six auto assembly lines for passenger cars and buses and

trucks.

Spread across 310 acres, the plant has an Installed capacity of 200,000

units annually and a warehouse of 100,000 sqm. The company, which employs

hundreds of employees, has invested more than N130 billion in the nation’s

auto sector.

Founded in 1969 (Over 50 years’ presence in West Africa), Stallion is one of

the Africa’s largest conglomerates, operating from 54 locations within

sub-Saharan Africa as well as maintaining presence in 18 countries

worldwide.

