Sanusi’s 2023 presidential ambition exposed with Northern cabals’ political permutations

‘Race for 2023: Sanusi is being positioned to take over from Buhari’

With the eventual deposition of the emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi on Monday, coasts are getting clearer regarding political permutations of power brokers in the Northern Nigeria.

There are insinuations that Lamido, having left the traditional stool is most likely to run for the number one seat in the country.

Monday’s political theatre in Kano confirmed an insider information some months ago that handlers of Lamido’s political ambition would latch on his travail with Kano State Governor to launch Lamido into public consciousness.

“Sanusi is the only candidate that the North can comfortably sell in 2023. Mark my words, Lamido Sanusi Lamido is the man to beat. The Northern elements are seriously working on this idea”, an insider told this newspaper.

This newspaper learnt that what is seen as Sanusi Lamido’s political persecution is adequately planned to sell the candidate for the nation’s number one position.

Politically savvy Lamido, when he was the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor orchestrated corrupt public image that hounded former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan when he alleged that Jonathan had stolen $45 million dollars. When Jonathan removed him from the office following the allegation which he described as unfounded, the North compensated him with the seat of an emir of Kano.

On Monday, Kano State Government declared the sack of the outspoken economist and traditional ruler. Usman Alhaji, the Secretary to the Kano State Government, stated this in a statement circulated to journalists.

In his statement, however, Alhaji said the Kano State Executive Council unanimously approved Sanusi’s dethronement.

The Executive Council is made up of the governor, the deputy governor, commissioners, and other selected appointees of the governor.

“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the Government without any lawful justification which amount to insubordination,” Mr Alhaji said.

“It is on record and in so many instances Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate,” the official added.

The Kano emirate law that Mr Alhaji referenced is the one which created four new first class emirs in Kano State. Before then, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Mr Sanusi and other members of the Kano emirate are challenging the law in court.

In his statement, Mr Alhaji said Governor Ganduje called for calm “while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed.”

