OTC FGN Bond Yields Rise Sharply for the 10-year Bond to 14.05% from 10.60%…

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
55

In the just concluded week, values of FGN bonds traded at the over-the-counter (OTC) segment depreciated further for all maturities tracked
amid sustained bearish activity: the 5-year, 14.50% FGN JUL 2021 paper, the 7-year, 13.53% FGN MAR 2025 note, the 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 debt, and the 20-year, 16.25% FGN APR 2037 bond lost N1.87, N4.52, N17.92 and N15.03 respectively even as their corresponding yields rose sharply to 7.35% (from 6.08%), 11.34% (from 10.23%), 14.05% (from 10.60%) and 12.18% (from 10.62%) respectively.

Elsewhere, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market depreciated for all maturities tracked amid sell pressure.

The 10-year, 6.75% JAN 28, 2021 bond, 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047 debt shed USD6.31, USD22.93 and USD20.09 while their corresponding yields rose to 11.46% (from 3.85%), 11.23% (from 8.13%) and 10.75% (from 8.28%).

In the new week, we expect OTC bond prices to depreciate (and yields to rise) as the fear of local currency devaluation at the official window becomes pronounced amid Naira deprciation at the I&E Window.

SHARE
Previous articleNITTY, Stop Rates Remain Low Despite Currency Devaluation, Rising Borrowing Fears…
Next articleDomestic Stock Market Bleeds, Drops by 13.49% as Crude Oil Price Plunged…
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.