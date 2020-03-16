Nigeria clergy rebukes demon of coronavirus, says its will expire globally in 21 days

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche on Sunday, led his congregation in a torrential prayer against the outbreak of COVID-19, otherwise known as corona virus.

Report said the deadly virus, which broke out in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and recognised as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020, had killed over 6,000 people with over 162,000 persons currently battling the ailment.

The respiratory disease has affected mainlandChina, Europe, Iran, South Korea, the United States and some African countries.

Leading his congregation in a brutal prayer against deadly virus, Pastor Enenche said its tenure would expire within 21 days.

He said, “We want to agree together to curse the demon of coronavirus officially. He (God) said whatever we bound on earth is bound in heaven and whatever we lose on earth is lose in heaven, so we want officially bound the virus called corona.

“I’m sure Ebola must have told corona not to come to Nigeria, this is because when it came, they boiled it.

“I heard that there are countries today where nobody is going to any church. That devil is a bastard. Like in Italy, I heard there is a total lockdown. Over 900 catholic churches and other denominations are under lock and keys due to the plague.

“People have been barred from traveling in and out of their countries because of the virus. That means if people have any emergency medical case, they can’t go.

“President Donald Trump of America declared today as fasting and prayer against corona virus and we are also declaring enough is enough for that devil. His tenure has expired. For every child of God here and every child of God watching me from all over the world, we don’t belong to any situation of plague.

Exodus 15:26 says. “And said, If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the LORD thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statutes, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptians: for I am the LORD that healeth thee.”

“In the land of Egypt, at a point locusts came by the east wind and when the suffering became too much and the Lord wanted to take it away, he brought west wind and wiped them away.

“After reading Exodus 10:12-18, I realized that a wind of evil brought this corona virus. And we pray that the wind of the lord would sweep it away.

“From today, between now and 21 days, we make a demand for immediate answer on this matter.

“We join forces with every believer around the world praying now that corona virus; your tenure from today expires. We curse you to your root. The wind of the Lord will come and blow you away.

“You know it exploded from Far East, China and is now majorly flowing in the west but it is ended. As God replied Daniel within 21 days, we receive immediate answer to this mysterious plague in Jesus’ name.”

