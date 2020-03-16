NCDC: Suspected Enugu coronavirus patient tests negative

Suspected coronavirus case in Enugu under quarantine, NCDC reveals

he Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says a suspected case of coronavirus in Enugu state has been quarantined.

In a tweet on Sunday, the centre said the result of the test conducted on the patient will be available on Monday.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID19,” NCDC tweeted.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”

Nigeria has recorded two confirmed cases of the virus with no death.

In its update, NCDC said apart from the index case, a “total of 48 people have been screened for COVID-19 (5 new) in 8 states (Edo, Enugu, FCT, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Yobe) out of which 46 tested negative and have been ruled out, result is pending for one, while one (a contact of the index case) was confirmed positive.”

The index case, NCDC said, is clinically stable at the designated treatment facility, the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, Lagos, and an additional sample has been collected for retesting.

The second confirmed case, who was a contact of the index case, was discharged on Friday after testing negative twice consecutively.

