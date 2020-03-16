Naira Depreciates Further against USD at the I&E Window as Crude Oil Price Crashed…

In the just concluded week, Naira depreciated further at the Investors and Exporters FX Window (I&E FXW) by 0.61% to close at N368.47/USD as

crude oil prices crashed. However, NGN/USD in other foreign exchange market segments remained unchanged as CBN re-assures investors on its capacity to defend the local currency.

Hence, Naira closed flat against USD at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, at N358.51/USD amid weekly injections of USD210

million by CBN into the foreign exchange market:

USD100 million was allocated to Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), USD55 million was allocated to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and USD55 million was sold for invisibles. Similarly, exchange rate was unchanged at the Bureau De Change and the parallel (“black”) markets at N358/USD and N360.00/USD respectively.

Elsewhere, the Naira/USD exchange rate rose (i.e Naira depreciated) for most of the foreign exchange forward contracts: 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months rates depreciated by 0.71%, 0.84%, 1.00, 1.55% and 2.58% respectively to close at N371.57/USD, N374.80/USD, N378.16/USD,

N389.84/USD and N419.48/USD respectively.

In the new week, we expect depreciation of the Naira against the USD across the market segements against the

backdrop of the declining crude oil prices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...