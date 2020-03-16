Lagos to overhaul laws on money lending

The Lagos State Government at the weekend said it will overhaul laws on money lending in the state in a bid to make more effective and customers friendly.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi spoke at Stakeholders’ Forum organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the need to examine the laws guiding the activities of money lenders in the State.

The event held at NECA House, CBD Ikeja was to intimate the Stakeholders on the proposed laws regulating money lenders activities in order to repose confidence in the industry.

According to Elegushi, the forum became necessary so as to deliberate on the proposed regulations and find a mutually beneficial ground.

“As regulators, we cannot be a judge in our own case, this is why we have called on all of you practitioners and would-be practitioners to look at the laws guiding our activities, discuss and agree on grey areas as they affect both the Regulators and Practitioners in the State,” he said.

The Commissioner also noted that some of the laws guiding the operations of money lending required total overhauling, while others had become obsolete and archaic, hence the need to have a new law and regulations that would have a friendly approach to the government, practitioners and the beneficiaries who constitute the larger picture of society.

Elegushi urged the stakeholders to make inputs and suggestions that would help in the formulation of policies and laws as the Ministry approached the State House of Assembly for a more robust and encompassing amendment on the laws on money lending.

He also reiterated the support of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in creating an enabling environment for easy loan accessibility to the citizens with an emphasis on pragmatic strategies for achieving positive and cost effective results in grassroots financing which will invariably help in achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda in which ‘Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy’ can become a reality.

A cross section of stakeholders at the event

The Commissioner expressed the hope that the lessons derivable from the interaction would rub off on the practitioners bearing in mind that the small and medium enterprises were the key promoters of economic growth and that the key component for their success was the availability and provision of finance at little or no interest rate for their operations.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye in her welcome address stated that the meeting was important and timely as matters relating to finances could not be taken with levity.

