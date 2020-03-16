Domestic Stock Market Bleeds, Drops by 13.49% as Crude Oil Price Plunged…

In the just concluded week, amid the declining crude oil price as COVID-19 bite harder thus, making US to shut down travels to and from Europe, the local equities market plunged by 13.49% week-on-week, resulting in southwards movement of the NSE ASI to 22,734.07 points.

In line with our expectation, all of the subsectored gauges closed in red zone, especially the NSE Banking index which dropped by 26.15% to 241.80 points as share prices of ZENITHBANK and GUARANTY plunged by more than 50% each.

Similarly, the NSE Consumer goods, NSE Industrial, NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas indices nosedived by 14.79%, 5.41%, 5.66% and 8.51% to 367.40 points, 1,099.81 points, 111.25 points and 215.81 points respectively.

Despite the significant loss, market activities increased as investors took advantage of low share prices, especially ZENITHBANK and GUARANTY.

Hence, total deals, transaction volumes and Naira votes rose by 10.90%, 118.52% and 68.04% to 26,054 deals, 3.96 billion shares and N43.70 billion respectively.

In the new week, we expect more of profit taking activity as the world continues to battle COVID-19 pandemic for solution.

Hence, we expect investors to take advantage of the lower share prices as possible further decline in crude oil prices would further depress the local bourse.

