Domestic Bourse Resumes Bearish Activity, Moderates by 0.13% on Consumer Goods, Industrial Stocks

as NITTY Moves Northwards on Bearish Activity…

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.13% on renewed bearish activity to close at 22,705.19 points despite the Exchange printing 18 gainers as against 14 losers at the close of trade.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI worsened to 15.41%.

Investors booked profit on shares of MTNN, WAPCO, DANGSUGAR and NB as their respective prices tanked by 0.11%, 6.10%, 2.96% and 0.18%.

Hence, the NSE consumer goods and NSE Industrial Indices closed in negative territory, falling by 0.16% and 0.52% respectively.

Nevertheless, the NSE Banking and NSE Insurance indices rose by 0.63% and 1.31% respectively.

Meanwhile, total volume and value of stocks traded plunged by 24.78% and 43.66% to 0.55 billion units and N5.75 billion respectively.

Meanwhile, NIBOR moved in mixed directions; while NITTY rose for all tenor buckets on bearish activity.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds was flattish for most maturities; however, FGN Eurobond moderated for all maturities tracked on sustained bearish activity.

