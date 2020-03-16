BREAKING: Kano Assembly suspends five members over misconduct

By Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday suspended five of it members for six months in connection with last week fracas in the house.

The Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa who announced the suspension of the members at the resumption of Monday’s sitting of the Assembly, said the members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house.

Members suspended include, Garba Yau Gwarmai representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari representing Warawa Constituency, Isyaku Ali Danja representing Gezawa Constituency, Mohammed Bello representing Rimingado/Tofa constituency and Salisu Ahmed Gwamgwazo representing Kano Municipal respectively.

According to the Speaker, “the five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e disrupted the sittings of the house and prevented proceedings from going on.

“They behave violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the house,” Gafasa said.

