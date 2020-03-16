BREAKING: Appeal Court puts off hearing in Oshiomhole’s appeal

Naija247news Media
The scheduled hearing in the appeal by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has been put off by the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

The court had, last week sent notices of hearing to parties in the appeal. But, when parties got to court today, a panel of three Justices led by Justice Stephen Adah sat to hear other cases.

The panel later rose, with a promise that another panel will be reconstituted to hear Oshiomole’s appeal.

Parties were however, taken aback when, rather than having a new panel, a female official of the court announced to a packed courtroom that the court has elected to hear Oshiomole’s appeal on a later date to be communicated to parties later.

Oshiomhole and his supporters, who have been in court since a little over 8 am, are currently meeting with their team of lawyers on what next steps to take.

As he exited the courtroom, with his supporters behind, Oshiomhole told journalists that he would await the court’s decision in the case.

Oshiomhole’s appeal is against an earlier judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which among others, restrained him acting as the National Chairman of the APC.

