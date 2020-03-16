Appeal Court Reconvenes, Backs Oshiomhole’s Suspension

By
Joseph Afam
-
0
131

– A reconstituted Court of Appeal in Abuja Monday stayed the order of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court which restrained Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from continuing in office as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The 3-man panel of justices chaired by Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaha approved Oshiomhole’s appeal.

The Abuja Division Appellate Court justices via an interlocutory injunction unanimously restrained security operatives from taking any steps to give effect to the ruling of Justice Danlami Senchi of the FCT High Court pending the determination of Oshiomhole’s appeal before the justices.

Justice Senchi had ordered Oshiomhole to step down from his post.

The appeals court ruling followed an ex-parte motion filed by Mr. Oshiomhole through his lawyer, Mr. Wale Olanipekun.

The court reconvenes Thursday on the matter.

SHARE
Previous articleDomestic Bourse Resumes Bearish Activity, Moderates by 0.13% on Consumer Goods, Industrial Stocks
Joseph Afam
http://naija247news.com
Joseph Afam (Local Contents and Partnership Editor) (070 3949 0464) Joseph Afam is a energy and finance journalist, who has years of experience in journalism, he started his journalism career in Nigeria’s top financial newspaper in Lagos. He’s a graduate of Economics and Finance from University of Ebonyi State, Nigeria He has won series of awards and regconitions Contact him for any editorial deals and advertorial issues on # Joseph.Afam@naija247news.com, editor@naija247news.com, Cell: 070 3949 0464

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.