Abule-Ado pipeline explosion: Rev. Sister Henrietta Alokha, Principal Of Bethlehem Girls College among the death

Following the aftermath of the explosion that rockes the Abule-Ado environs of Lagos State today, Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha has been confirmed dead.

She had tried saving the children under her care, and went back to save more before the roof caved in on her.

Most of the students have been accounted for, with minor cuts and injuries, whilst some whose injuries were more severe are at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo.

According to Catholic Africa:

REVEREND SISTER DIES IN PIPELINE EXPLOSION: Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha who until her untimely death today, was the principal of Bethlehem High School, Abule Ado was involved a petrol pipeline explosion this morning in Abule Odo, Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos State. An eye witness reported that: “The roof of our building is off and a nearby school is on fire.” Reports have it that she was able to rescue all the students until she succumbed to the fire. Eternal rest grant her, O Lord and let your perpetual light shine upon her. Amen

