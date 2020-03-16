2023: Time will tell if North pick Sanusi as consensus presidential candidate – Shettima

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, ACYF, on Sunday declared that the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi has what it takes to contest for presidency in 2023.

AYCF President-General, Yerima Shettima who stated this with news as reacting to claims that Sanusi may run for presidency in 2023.

Recall that a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had hinted that the dethroned Emir may join politics and contest the 2023 Presidential election.

However, former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani had advised Sanusi, an ex-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, against joining politics.

Reacting, Yerima, however, insisted that its his right like any other Nigerian to run for an elective office in the country, the presidency not excluded.

He said: “It’s human for Sanusi to decide on running for presidency. He’s at liberty to decide whether to contest or go into politics or not. Nobody can decide that, only he can decide that for himself.

“But as far as I’m concerned, he has not indicated any interest anywhere, so for me, its too early to start talking in that manner for now.

“However, its his right like any other citizen to contest or not.”

Yerima also commented on the North picking Sanusi as a consensus presidential candidate in 2023.

He noted that although Sanusi was a very intelligent man who enjoined goodwill from both the South and the Northern part of Nigeria, time will tell if he would be picked as a consensus presidential candidate.

“The North will decide that when the time comes. As it is today, yes he has the capacity, two he is very intelligent and nobody can take away that from him and three, he has a lot of goodwill in the North and even the South but I’m sure time will tell,” he said.

