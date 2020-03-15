UBA N33.69m Fraud: Court orders arrest warrant for staff

The Federal High Court in Yenagoa, on Thursday, issued a warrant mandating the arrest of four staff of United Bank for Africa PLC (UBA) charged with alleged cybercrime, fraud and diversion of N33.69 million.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro made the order following failure of the suspects to appear in court to respond to charges in a suit with file number: FHC/YNG/10c/2019.

The bank and four other suspects allegedly manipulated the account of the Federal High Court in Yenegoa by reversing a deposit ordered by the court without authorisation.

The judge held that the warrant of arrest was an order that gave the Inspector-General of Police the legal impetus to arrest and present the suspects in court on March 30.

Mr. N.A. Timothy-Hart, the Prosecuting Counsel, from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), Federal Ministry of Justice had filed the motion for the warrant of arrest order on the suspects

