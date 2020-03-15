Tony Aziegbemi emerges PDP chairman in Edo

Former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Aziegbemi, has been elected chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Aziegbemi defeated his closest rival, Felix Imoisil, during the state congress, which commenced on Saturday at the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin but was rounded off on Sunday.

The new chairman polled 817 votes while Imoisil had 488 votes‎.

The new state Secretary, Hillary Osu, polled 729 votes to defeat Omololu Ojehomon., who had 275 votes.

Edo Publicity Secretary of PDP, Chris Nehikhare, was re-elected polling 631 votes to defeat Osarenren Avarenren Goodluck who had 126 votes.

Nehikhare, while speaking with reporters, shortly after he was declared winner, stated that the peaceful state congress marked a new dawn for Edo PDP.

The publicity secretary said: “We are going to do things better, faster, sharper, more people-oriented and focused.

“The new Edo State Chairman of PDP’s style may be different from that of the outgoing Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih but we have to complement one another.”

‎While also speaking, a member of the House of Representatives, who represents Oredo constituency, Ogbeide Ihama, called on all PDP faithful in Edo state to work with the new members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party to be well positioned, especially with the governorship election holding on September 19.

