Southeast Exclusion from $22.7 Billion Federal Loan As Further Evidence Of Buhari’s Inglorious Apartheid Regime

We the Igbo Ekunie Initiative, IEI, comprising individuals in Nigeria and the Diaspora; have

noted the criminal/Apartheid level exclusion of the Southeast in projects to be executed from

the $22.7 billion federal loan. Having carefully reviewed all the allocated projects by

administrative zones, we state as follows:

That the scale and scope of this unprecedented exclusion in a democracy and administration

that promised progressive change surpass the globally condemned South African Apartheid

regime.

That in a continuing pattern, 5 years into his regime, Buhari has continued to pursue

Apartheid policies against the Southeast in violation of his oath of office and the utmost need

to unify the country.

That aided and abetted by a ruinous bigoted cabal, Buhari has ignored his historic

responsibility to do justice to all but has instead pursued a narrow fascist policy that has

actively pursued discrimination, marginalisation, injustice and other forms of hate against

sections of the country in ways that gravely undermines the unity of an already fragile nation.

That, the brazen and blatant exclusion of the Southeast whose citizens will contribute more

than a fair share in the repayment of the loan is tantamount to the balkanization of the

federal republic of Nigeria and or a declaration of war by other means.

That Nigeria’s diversity is her greatest asset but the Buhari administration since inception

has continued to mismanage and attack that diversity in ways that portend grave danger for

the unity of the nation and that has indeed fuelled increasing separatist agitations.

We hereby call on President Buhari to urgently review the projects in view of including the

Southeast in critical infrastructure to be constructed from the $22.7 billion federal loan.

Anything to the contrary would leave the people of the Southeast to conclude they are no

longer part of the federation, in which case president Buhari’s Apartheid regime would be

held responsible for having initiated the balkanization of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...