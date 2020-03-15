Southeast Exclusion from $22.7 Billion Federal Loan As Further Evidence Of Buhari’s Inglorious Apartheid Regime

We the Igbo Ekunie Initiative, IEI, comprising individuals in Nigeria and the Diaspora; have
noted the criminal/Apartheid level exclusion of the Southeast in projects to be executed from
the $22.7 billion federal loan. Having carefully reviewed all the allocated projects by
administrative zones, we state as follows:
That the scale and scope of this unprecedented exclusion in a democracy and administration
that promised progressive change surpass the globally condemned South African Apartheid
regime.
That in a continuing pattern, 5 years into his regime, Buhari has continued to pursue
Apartheid policies against the Southeast in violation of his oath of office and the utmost need
to unify the country.
That aided and abetted by a ruinous bigoted cabal, Buhari has ignored his historic
responsibility to do justice to all but has instead pursued a narrow fascist policy that has
actively pursued discrimination, marginalisation, injustice and other forms of hate against
sections of the country in ways that gravely undermines the unity of an already fragile nation.
That, the brazen and blatant exclusion of the Southeast whose citizens will contribute more
than a fair share in the repayment of the loan is tantamount to the balkanization of the
federal republic of Nigeria and or a declaration of war by other means.
That Nigeria’s diversity is her greatest asset but the Buhari administration since inception
has continued to mismanage and attack that diversity in ways that portend grave danger for
the unity of the nation and that has indeed fuelled increasing separatist agitations.
We hereby call on President Buhari to urgently review the projects in view of including the
Southeast in critical infrastructure to be constructed from the $22.7 billion federal loan.
Anything to the contrary would leave the people of the Southeast to conclude they are no
longer part of the federation, in which case president Buhari’s Apartheid regime would be
held responsible for having initiated the balkanization of Nigeria.