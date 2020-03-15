South East states Cries Out over Buhari’s govt Discrimination

The South East region has once again cried out against discrimination by the federal government.

This is certainly not the first time the region had expressed its feelings over discrimination and negligence by the government.

The region had after the civil war decried ill treatment by the federal government, noting that in the scheme of things, South East has not been carried along, but treated like a leper.

Few day days ago, the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, reminded the government during plenary that the eighth National Assembly passed the North East and South East Development Commission Bills and transmitted same to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent but regrettably, the President gave his assent to North East Development Commission Bill and denied assent to the South East Development Commission Bill.

He challenged the executive arm to be more proactive and less discriminatory in attending to such bills that would make for rapid development of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The region had also on several occasions told the government that the security architecture of the nation is lopsided and does not reflect the true position of the nation. Specifically, the region is not represented in the appointment of security chiefs.

This may had prompted the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to come up with a Bill titled, “Armed Forces Service Commission and other related matter 2020.”

The Bill if passed and assented will restrict the President to Federal Character Principle in the appointment of service chiefs.

The Bill will create a commission that would be charged with the responsibility of recommending appointment of service chiefs to the President.

The appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Director of Military intelligence and Heads of other Arm-bearing Security Agencies, shall be appointed, subject to recommendations by the Commission, the Bill said.

According to the Bill, “the Commission shall have the power and authority pursuant to section 219 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to ensure that the composition/appointment of service chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federation reflects federal character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed in section 217 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

“The Commission shall ensure that the functions specified in section 217 of the 1999 Constitution; and the powers exercisable by the President in the appointment of Service Chiefs and Officers Corps and other Ranks of the Armed Forces of the Federation in section 218 of the 1999 constitution reflect Federal Character of Nigeria.

“As from the date of commencement of this Act, the Commission shall have the power to recommend to the President from among the best and most qualified, most educated and most experienced members of the Armed Forces of the Federation for appointment as (a) Chief of Defence Staff (b) Chief of Army Staff (c) Chief of Air Staff (d) Chief of Naval Staff (e) Director of Military intelligence; And Heads of other Arm-bearing Security Agencies and ensure that such appointments reflect federal character principle of Nigeria.”

On Thursday, the South East caucus of the National Assembly met the leadership of the National Assembly over the exclusion of the region in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s $22.7 billion loan request.

Before the request was granted by the Senate, Abaribe had told the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, that the document be made available to the lawmakers to enhance a robust debate, but his request was denied and the Senate went ahead to grant the loan request.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, the South East caucus made up of Senate and House of Representatives members pointed out that the loan request granted by the Senate last week did not capture projects in the South East.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Ekweremadu insisted that Eastern railway line from Enugu to Maiduguri, development of Sea Port, power in the South East and other developmental issues should be considered in the loan for the people of the South East.

He said: “Some of our concerns, in the last National Assembly there was a borrowing plan presented by the government and for some obvious reasons especially the issue of exclusion it was not taken. So it has been returned to the present National Assembly.

“Regrettably last Thursday, the Senate passed the borrowing plan which excluded the entire South East. We like to thank our colleagues who stood their ground and made spirited efforts to ensure there is equitable distribution, those of us were not in chambers we went for the INEC retreat on electoral reform.

“We met as a caucus of the South East of the National Assembly last night (Wednesday) after consulting with our people and getting their feelings regarding the issue, we decided that the best approach would be a constructive engagement with the National Assembly leadership.

“This afternoon (Thursday) we had a very good conversation with the Senate President and the Speaker of House of Representatives and we had a meaningful discussion, they show not just concern but commitment to addressing these issues and they have promised that the matter would either be revisited or as it has not been passed in the House so that appropriate thing would be done and our people’s fears would be assuaged.

“We believe that equity is the way for progress in our country, we need equitable distribution of his loan facilities.

“There is still opportunity for us to look at the distribution so that all Nigerians would have a sense of belonging with the way the loan would be managed because every part of Nigeria would be part and parcel of the repayment, it is common sense.”

The lawmakers were optimistic that the House of Representatives members will ensure that the region is included in the proposed projects in the loan before the document will be brought back to the Senate for consideration and harmonization.

Now that the South East has further drew the attention of the federal government to pay attention to the region, would there be speeding response to their demands?

