Newborn Baby Tests Positive for Coronavirus in UK

A newborn baby and thep mother have tested positive for the coronavirus in London.

The pair have been separated, and doctors are working to find out if the baby contracted Covid-19 in the womb or after being born.

According to The Sun, the expectant mother was rushed to hospital a few days before giving birth because she was showing signs of pneumonia.

She was said to have given birth to the child at North Middlesex Hospital, near Tottenham, before her test result came through.

The baby, whose sex is unknown, was tested within minutes of being delivered and was also found to have the disease.

It is reported that the child has stayed at Norths Mids, while the mother has been transferred to a specialist infections hospital.

A source told The Sun: “Staff in contact with both patients have been advised to self-isolate.

“Health officials are urgently trying to find out the circumstances behind their infections.”

A spokesman for North Middlesex University Hospital said: “Two patients at North Middlesex University Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

“One has been transferred to a specialist centre and one is being treated in an isolation room.

“The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority, so in following guidance from Public Health England, we are regularly deep cleaning the areas where the patients are cared for and staff who were in close contact with these patients were advised to self-isolate.” (Evening Standard)

