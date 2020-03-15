Lagos issues six-week deadline for removal of rickety’ articulated vehicles

Inaugurates Committee To Monitor Motor Parks

Lagos State Government has given owners of rickety articulated vehicles six weeks to stay off Lagos roads, as such trucks would be impounded at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Director, Vehicle Inspection Service, (VIS) Engr. Akin-George Fashola, stated this during a stakeholder meeting to sensitise articulated vehicles/ trucks owners on the need for safety, by ensuring that their vehicles are in good conditions before putting them on the road.

Fashola said the stakeholders’ meeting was aimed at bringing different players together to educate them on government policy on movement of dry and wet cargo within the state, as well as government policy involving movement of articulated trucks on Lagos roads.

He warned that VIS would henceforth uphold the state government’s zero tolerance for rickety trucks/articulated vehicles for safety consideration.

Meanwhile, in furtherance of the implementation of the THEMES Agenda and effective management of traffic and transportation in Lagos, the state government has inaugurated a committee to monitor parks to sanitise operations within the parks.

The inauguration, which took place at the Ministry of Transportation, was presided over by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka.

In a statement, Fayinka, addressing the newly constituted 11-man committee, urged them to adhere strictly to the guidelines overseeing parks without misrepresentation.

Also, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sewedo Oluseyi Whenu, charged the newly inaugurated committee to handle their duties with civility, so that the desired impact would be felt in the transportation sector.

The Director, Transport Operation, Engr. Gbolahan Toriola, advised the Parks Monitoring Committee to ensure orderliness in motor parks, in line with the Transport Sector Reform Law, and the State Government White’s Paper 2012.

