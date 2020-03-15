Lagos inaugurates new Community Development Advisory Council

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation through the Lagos State Commissioner for Local,Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed at the inauguration of newly elected 23 members of the State Executive, Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council (LSCDAC) at Eko Hotels & Suites on Friday.

He said the fact that members of the group organised themselves in such an orderly manner and took ownership of government projects in their various domains without expecting any financial reward from government in return, showed patriotic disposition that should be commended.

Addressing the newly sworn-in officers, Sanwo-Olu charged them to continue in the path of transparency, probity and accountability as already enshrined in the practice of the council over the years.

He implored the executive to ensure that the activities and self-help projects of the CDAs are in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration in order to achieve the Governor’s vision of a Greater Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu added that the role of Community Development Associations majorly is to complement government developmental activities at the grassroots.

“As development partner, I enjoin you to focus in this direction and to achieve this, you must engage and communicate with every member of your community on how to complement Government’s effort in our communities,” he stated.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Taiwo Salaam in his welcome address commended the CDA members and executive for the success recorded at the recently concluded election conducted.

He stated that the efforts of all CDAs and CDCs across the State has made the goal of bringing the government closer to the people possible, saying that Lagos today, boasts of over 3,900 vibrant CDAs.

Similarly, Cardinal Omolaja Odumbaku, a member of Governor’s Advisory Council and Life Patron, Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council, LSCDAC, appealed to them to ensure that resources garnered at the CDAs are used meticulously for the purpose they are earmarked for, thus contributing to the State Government’s Agenda of making Lagos State a 21st century economy.

Odumbaku advised members of the various groups to cooperate with their local government Chairmen, saying, that is how they can get the needed support for their various projects at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of the outgoing executive, the Chairman of the LSCDAC, Alhaji Tajudeen Adeniyi Quadri thanked the State government for given them the opportunity to serve the state and for the unflinching support.

He pleaded with the state government to extend same support to the newly elected executives so that they can sustain the tempo of development at the grassroots and even surpass their own achievements.

The newly elected LSCDAC Chairman, Alhaji Azeez Amusat while giving his acceptance speech assured the state government that the Council will heed to the advice of the state government and ensure his tenure exemplified probity, accountability and transparency.

