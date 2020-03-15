Finance Minister telling Nigerians lies on IPPIS, says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, accused the Federal Government of deliberately misinforming Nigerians on ASUU enrolment on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to gain needless sympathy.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, last week, in Kano, disclosed that 55 percent of ASUU members had enrolled on IPPIS, since government announced the deadline. Zainab, declaring there was no going back on compulsory enrolment of federal civil servants, including ASUU on IPPIS, insisted government had activated no work no salary policy, beginning from February 2020.

But contrary to the Minister’s position, ASUU maintained that government was not being sincere with the figures, challenging government to prove the 55 per cent membership registration on IPPIS.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday, on its ongoing two-week warning strike, ASUU Kano Zonal Coordinator, Professor Muhmoud Lawan, noted that not less than 80 per cent members nationwide fully complied with ASUU’s decision to shun IPPIS enrolment.

The union leader challenged Federal Government to spell out in numbers and accurate data, names of the 55 percent ASUU members said to have enrolled in the IPPS, adding that the information dished out by the Minister was aimed at misleading and distracting them from their struggles.

Lawan, who maintained the academic union will never renege its stand, which he claimed clearly contravened universities autonomy and lack legal basis, said Nigerians should not hold members responsible on what is happening in the universities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...