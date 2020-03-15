Buhari mourns victims of Lagos explosion

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has mourned victims of the Abule Ado, Lagos explosion which claimed 17 lives.

Buhari, on his verified Twitter page on Sunday said he received with sadness the news of the explosion in Lagos, which caused loss of lives and property.

He sympathised with families of the deceased and those who lost properties.

“I received with sadness the news of the explosion in Lagos, which caused loss of lives and property.

“While the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and the Government and people of Lagos State,” he tweeted.

