BREAKING: Lagosians panick, Scores Burnt to Ashes As NNPC Pipeline Explosion Rocks Abule Ado In Lagos

NNPC Oil pipeline explosion rocks Abule Ado area of Amuwo Odofin LG. Many buildings collapsed. Impact felt as far as 15km away.

A might pipeline explosion that shook several houses rocks Abule Ado area of Ojo, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Sunday morning.

Thick smokes and balls of fire envelop the atmosphere as panic struck residents who scampered to safety.

The explosion reverberated and shook houses several miles away.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA’s spokesman, Nosa Okunbor said the explosion might be that of pipeline explosion.

“LASEMA Team Heading to Abule Ado, Trade Fair axis for investigation of alleged pipeline explosion. Awaiting details and preliminary reports,” he said.

“That explosion shook my house. It woke me from sleep. It was so loud and scary.

“We were debating in my house where the sound came from and then, my sister called some friends in Satelite who confirmed it happened in their area and Abule Ado,” said Precious, who lived closed to the area.

An army personnel who craved anonymity said the explosion occurred behind Oando Gas Station at Abule Ado.

Details later…

