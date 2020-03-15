APC candidate wins Niger bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Danjuma Kashimu, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger, in Saturday’s bye-election.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Abdullahi, of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, said Kashimu scored 23,085 to defeat Alamu Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with 16,812 votes.

Abdullahi said Shehu Sale, the candidate of APGA, scored 8,670 votes while Ladan Yusuf of ADC polled 321 votes.

He explained that the total number of registered voters was 159,350, while the number of accredited voters was 50,890, with 48,888 valid votes, 1,883 rejected votes and the number of votes cast was 50,771.

Meanwhile, Prof. Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), on Sunday commended the electorate in the constituency for the peaceful conduct during and after the bye-election.

Speaking after the announcement of the results of the election, Egwu said: “I am very pleased with the residents for their orderly manner during the implementation of the electoral process.”

The commissioner lauded politicians and other stakeholders for abiding by the rules and regulations during and after the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...