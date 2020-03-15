Akande warns APC members, don’t use frivolous court cases to distort on-going reconciliation process

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Reconciliation Committee has cautioned party members against seeking judicial intervention in matters under the purview of the special committee, until the committee has done its work and the party leadership has acted upon its recommendations.

Chairman of the committee, Chief Bisi Akande who said this yesterday, called on all party members to honour the decisions of the party leadership, adding that for members to act otherwise would be to discard the party Constitution and ignore the tenets of deliberation and compromise, upon which all successful political parties are founded.

“I have noticed with growing concern the increasing number of court cases being filed pertaining to disputes regarding the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress. Competition and different views on leadership are inherent in political parties. Thus, the fact that all party members do not agree on all things is not abnormal. Politics after all is, in significant degree, the art of resolving conflicts and disputes in a manner that strengthens institutions as well as relationships between the people who share those common institutions.

“The APC is a democratic body. This means we seek to resolve internal conflict through dialogue, deliberation and ultimately through open and transparent voting procedures. Consequently, I am a bit taken aback by the swift resort to the courts by some members who seek external decisions on what are intrinsically internal matters best determined by the deliberative process that is part and parcel of democratically-oriented party politics,” the chairman said in a statement obtain by The Guardian.

The former national chairman reminded party members that the party constitution requires that all internal dispute resolution measures be exhausted before a member carries a matter to court. “I dare say this provision has not been honored, either in spirit or in letter by those initiating these court cases seeking to oust party officials.

“More specifically, along with several other respected party members, I have been appointed as a member of the party’s special reconciliation committee. I have been given the further honour to be the committee chairman. This committee was the product of discussion and deliberation of party organs, such as the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC). No one has contended that this committee was improperly established.

“The committee’s mandate was to investigate and submit recommendations regarding the dispute in Edo State involving National Party Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki, as well as inquire into disputes in other states that might weaken the party.”

Akande said it runs contrary to the explicit decision of the party and is severely premature for members to seek judicial intervention in areas that form the very subject matter of the special committee’s mandate.

“To do this even before the committee has had time to do and finish its work not only insults the committee, it offends the NWC, NEC and the entire party.”

