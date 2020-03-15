2023: We won’t spare anyone caught in fake registration, PDP warm party leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun in-house moves to forestall heightened intra-party crisis that could jeopardise its chances in 2023.

Consequently, it has indicated readiness to sanction some prominent members, alleged to have engaged in membership registration, thereby breaching the party’s Constitution.

In many states, some prominent leaders were said to have engaged in the exercise, having discovered that the profile of party membership in their states or constituencies did not favour their political interest.

A PDP national officer said: “Usually, before congresses begin, we carry out membership registration, which closes a few weeks before actual congresses take off. What happened is that, when some people discovered that those who may have registered in their areas might not be their supporters, they began another registration, not ordered by the party.

“As it is, those illegal registrations stand cancelled. Aside this, there are petitions seeking those people’s suspension. The party may consider the petitions in due course.”

Confirming the development, PDP National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd), said there were illegal membership registrations in some state chapters of the party, without the leadership’s knowledge and approval.

According to him, such registration is illegal and against the provision of PDP’s Constitution, which prescribes that ward registers shall close 30 days before congresses.

“Presently, PDP is conducting nationwide congresses to elect party leaders at ward, local government, state and zonal levels. The party has, therefore, directed its state chairmen “to take firm control and maintain strict supervision of our party’s membership, issuance of valid membership cards, and ward registers. All membership cards, whose origin cannot be established/verified are therefore suspected to be forged…”

