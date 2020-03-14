Trump declares Sunday March 15, national day of prayer as coronavirus sweeps through North America

US President Donald Trump has declared Sunday, March 15 as a National Day of Prayer as Coronavirus sweeps through America.

The United States now has 2,204 cases of the coronavirus and 49 deaths, according to state and local health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

70 cases are repatriated citizens, like those evacuated from mainland China and the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

2,134 cases were detected and tested in the US.

In a tweet, Trump called on Americans to pray for God’s protection at this trying time.

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.”

“No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!” Trump said in a tweet.

Almost all US states have recorded cases and schools have been over coronavirus concerns. Authorities have urged social distancing and have called on the elderly, the sick, those who are manifesting symptoms to stay back home.

There are now more than 136,000 coronavirus cases globally and more than 5,000 related deaths, according to the World Health Organization breakdown.

Trump on Friday declared a “national emergency” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the action would “open up access to up to $50 billion,” which he described as “a large amount of money for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease.”

Trump also urged states to set up emergency operation centers immediately and announced new measures to ease the burden of student loans as universities and colleges shut across the US, as well as measures aimed at taking advantage of low oil prices.

Trump’s travel ban, affecting 26 European countries, began Friday midnight.

Trump had announced on Thursday that the US was suspending travel from countries including France, Italy and other virus-hit nations for 30 days – but said on Friday that he was considering adding the UK to the restrictions, and could take others off the list.

He had called on the Media to view this as a time of unity and strength.

“We have a common enemy, actually, an enemy of the World, the CoronaVirus.

“We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible.”

