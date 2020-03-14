Bank charge N368 per dollar for debit card transactions

It appears the official exchange rate is now N368 per dollar, at least based on a bank customer’s experience and his bank’s response.

The customer , whose name is Olajide Alex-Oni, had taken to Twitter, yesterday, to complain to his bank. The Nigerian recounted how he went shopping somewhere in the United States of America and needed to make payment with his Nigerian debit card.

Surprisingly to him, he was charged based on an exchange rate of N368 per dollar. The customer said:

“Greetings this Friday. I will like to know if the new official rate for dollar is N368/$1? I used my debit card to pay for something out here in the States for $55 only to receive a debit alert of N20,240. I await your prompt response & pls don’t tell me let’s DM.”

Without responding publicly on the Twitter thread, the bank went into the customer’s DM’s and explained. The bank informed the customer “please be informed official rate for dollar is 368.”

