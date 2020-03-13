ZenithBank, Flour Mills,UBA, Mansard, GTBank Record Gains as NSE Index Rebounds by 0.17%

as NIBOR, NITTY Fall on Financial Liquidity Ease…

The NSE ASI rebounded by 0.17% on renewed bullish activity to close at 22,734.07 points following five consecutive days of profit taking.

The Exchange printed 17 gainers as against 15 losers as investors cherry-picked stocks. Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI shrank to 15.30% from 15.44%.

The share prices of ZENITHBANK, FLOURMILL, UBA, AXA MANSARD and GUARANTY which rose by 8.76%, 8.08%, 8.93%, 9.27% and 4.97% respectively were the toast of investors today thus, the NSE Banking and NSE Insurance indices rose by 4.17% and 2.70% respectively. However, the NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/gas and NSE Industrial dipped by 1.31%, 4.89% and 0.04% respectively.

Meanwhile, total volume of stocks traded declined by 30.76% to 0.73 billion units; however, total value of stocks traded rose by 4.18% to N10.21 billion. Meanwhile, NIBOR and NITTY declined for most tenor buckets.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds moved in mixed directions; while FGN Eurobond moderated for all maturities tracked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...