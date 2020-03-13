Uzodinma Reappoints Retiring Imo Chief Judge Adviser, advocates judicial autonomy

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has reiterated his resolve to ensure that he creates structures and policies that will promote judicial autonomy.

The governor who was a Special Guest at the valedictory session in honour of Hon. Justice Paschal Nnadi, retiring Chief Judge of Imo State on Thursday, harped on the need for independence of the judiciary.

The Governor remarked: “The independence of the Judiciary is a cardinal focus of my administration. In this regard we shall continue to support the existing structure and policies which promote judicial autonomy. We shall continue to encourage the domestication and updating of statutes aimed at strengthening and fast-tracking justice delivery in the state.”

Governor Uzodinma acknowledged that under the watch of the retiring Chief Judge, Imo Judiciary dispensed Justice with neither fear nor favour; thus, upheld the maxim that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man. The governor who said that Justice Nnadi is still full of energy despite his retirement proceeded to appoint him Chief Technical Adviser on Judiciary, saying that the state still needs his expertise.

Outlining the high points of the career of Justice Nnadi, which spanned 32 years, starting as a Senior Magistrate in 1988, High Court Judge in 1998 and culminating in his elevation to Chief Judge in 2014, Governor Uzodinma noted that his calm mien and disarming wit brought to the fore the enormous endowments which he deployed to serve the state and humanity excellently.

The Governor praised the erudite Jurist for leaving behind a robust judicial architecture for the state.

Delivering his speech, retired Justice Nnadi thanked God for seeing him through in the course of his work both as a magistrate and judge. He stated that under his watch, over 30 magistrates and 17 judges were called to the bench to further strengthen judicial system and fast track justice delivery.

While appreciating the governor for restoring the pride of the judiciary by upholding judicial independence and autonomy, Justice Nnadi applauded governor Uzodinma for being judicial friendly by keeping to the letters of the Constitution.

The event witnessed the launching of a book in honour of retired Justice Nnadi.

