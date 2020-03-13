Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, and announced a set of specific measures aimed at stemming the effects of the outbreak.

Stock marked indices sharply rallied during Trump’s press conference , posting their largest single-day gain since October 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,985 points higher, or 9.4%, at 23,185.62., the index’s biggest-ever point gain on a single day.

The emergency declaration will free up as much as $50 billion in financial resources to efforts by states and U.S. territories to assist Americans affected by the outbreak.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned, “There will be many more cases” of coronavirus in coming weeks.

As of Friday, the number of positive tests for people in the United States with coronavirus had reached 2,006, according to NBC News.. A total of at least 42 people have died after contracting the virus.

Trump announced the national emergency declaration at a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House, where he was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force.

Also with president were members of that task force and the CEOs of Target and Walmart, who met with Trump earlier in the day.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government … I am officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said. “Two very big words.”

“The next eight weeks are critical,” the president said.

Officials announced a web questionnaire set up by Google that people can gill out to determine if they have symptoms or risk factors that warrant them getting a test for coronavirus. If they should be tested, under the website’s criteria, they will be directed to “drive-thru” sites, so so that people can stay in their cars when they are screened for the virus.

Trump said Google has 1,700 engineers working on the effort now.

Trump said he expected the U.S. to have 1.4 million coronavirus test kits available within a week, and a total of 5 million kits within the next month. He then said he doubted the country will “need anywhere near” 5 million kits.

He also said he had ordered all states to set up emergency operation centers, and urged hospitals to engage emergency operation plans.

Dr. Debbie Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator speaks as US President Donald Trump (R) and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Forcee listen at a press conference on COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, March 13, 2020.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

But, Trump said, “we don’t want people to take a test if we feel that they shouldn’t be doing it, and we don’t want everyone running out and taking. Only if you have certain symptoms.”

Trump said he “most likely” will himself undergo testing for coronavirus, but noted that he does not have any symptoms. Trump last week posed for a photo at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida with the press secretary for Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, who has tested positive for the virus. Bolsonaro, who had dined with Trump during that visit, tested negative for coronavirus, his son announced Friday.

Trump said the emergency declaration will grant new authority to Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar to waive several rules governing how hospitals take in patients, and how long they can stay.

Seema Verma, the administrator of the federal, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced that all visitations to nursing homes would be suspended except in certain cases, such as a resident dying.

Trump also announced that he was waiving all interest on student loan debt held by the federal government.

Trump dismissed as “a nasty question” a query from a reporter about how he can claim he is not responsible for a lag in testing people for coronavirus when his administration in 2018 dissolved a National Security Council group that was tasked with preparing for pandemics.

“Don’t know anything about that,” Fauci said, in reference to the group getting shut down.

But Fauci only two days ago had commented on the dissolution of the group.

“We worked very well with that office. It would be nice if it were still there,” Fauci said at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing

In 2018, Trump fired Tom Bossert as the NSC’s homeland security adviser, whose responsibilities included coordinating the response to global pandemics. Bossert was not replaced in that post.

As Trump ended the press conference, which lasted more than an hour, he walked away without answering as a reporter asked if he could explain why his recent prediction that the number of coronavirus cases would soon go down to close to zero had not come true.

The Senate’s top Democrat, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, said, “I’m pleased the president heeded our calls to invoke the Stafford Act to extend vital financial assistance to help keep communities safe from the coronavirus outbreak.”

“I urge New York and other states to immediately request these newly available funds and for the Trump administration to approve these requests without delay,” Schumer said. “As other steps are considered, the president must not overstep his authority or indulge his autocratic tendencies for purposes not truly related to this public health crisis.”

Trump’s emergency designation under the Stafford Act allows for two types of presidential declarations.

