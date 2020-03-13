The embarrassment in Edo state

In the last few months, Edo state has been the butt of national joke.

It’s a testament of how discuss around governance has degenerated from

social and infrastructural development into a daily cat fight with

political enemies, leaving embarrassment, discord and a dwindling

standards of living in its wake.

Given the infrastructural woes and unacceptable backwardness in

agriculture, education and economy, the chaos in the state highlights

significant deficiencies that every indigene should consider

carefully. Edo people, should, as a matter of urgency, sign into

their belief that the state needs a fresh government with a breakaway

from the past.

While other state governors are making stride and progress, the APC

led government in Edo has literally wasted its first tenure, caught

in a web of intrigue and turning the State into a political

laboratory for unnecessary test of will. The multimillion dollar waste

on the abandoned Gegele port project speaks volume of the

retrogressive tendencies of the government.

While PDP was a disaster, Edo state is unfortunate, yet again, to be

caught in this well orchestrated war of attrition by APC, dragging it

petty squabbles into and halting the progress and development in the

state. No people oriented government will abandon governance and use

government funds to finance political war.

The election in a few months time is the perfect opportunity for the

people to vote out the APC and allow a serious minded party with

innovative policies takes charge of the affair of the state. As a

remedy, we call on all well meaning Edo indigenes, home and abroad, to

prepare for the change that would usher in a serious minded and

service driven government on September 19, 2020.

In this direction, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, through Idumonza

Isidahomhen, its governorship aspirant in the September 19 guber

contest, is prepared, with the utmost readiness, to offer unassailable

legacy impacts into the life and environment of Edo when voted into

office.

Without doubt, SDP still holds the secret of Edo pathway to economic

Eldorado, having nurtured the State at infancy with deep knowledge of

all its areas of strength in the early 90s.

