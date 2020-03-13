The embarrassment in Edo state

In the last few months, Edo state has been the butt of national joke.
It’s a testament of how discuss around governance has degenerated from
social and infrastructural development into a daily cat fight with
political enemies, leaving embarrassment, discord and a dwindling
standards of living in its wake.
Given the infrastructural woes and unacceptable backwardness in
agriculture, education and economy, the chaos in the state highlights
significant deficiencies that every indigene should consider
carefully. Edo people, should, as a matter of urgency, sign into
their belief that the state needs a fresh government with a breakaway
from the past.
While other state governors are making stride and progress, the APC
led government in Edo has literally wasted its first tenure, caught
in a web of intrigue and turning the State into a political
laboratory for unnecessary test of will. The multimillion dollar waste
on the abandoned Gegele port project speaks volume of the
retrogressive tendencies of the government.
While PDP was a disaster, Edo state is unfortunate, yet again, to be
caught in this well orchestrated war of attrition by APC, dragging it
petty squabbles into and halting the progress and development in the
state. No people oriented government will abandon governance and use
government funds to finance political war.
The election in a few months time is the perfect opportunity for the
people to vote out the APC and allow a serious minded party with
innovative policies takes charge of the affair of the state. As a
remedy, we call on all well meaning Edo indigenes, home and abroad, to
prepare for the change that would usher in a serious minded and
service driven government on September 19, 2020.
In this direction, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, through Idumonza
Isidahomhen, its governorship aspirant in the September 19 guber
contest, is prepared, with the utmost readiness, to offer unassailable
legacy impacts into the life and environment of Edo when voted into
office.
Without doubt, SDP still holds the secret of Edo pathway to economic
Eldorado, having nurtured the State at infancy with deep knowledge of
all its areas of strength in the early 90s.