Osinbajo suspends trip over convoy member’s death on duty

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was on Friday forced to abort a scheduled trip to Lagos following the death of a police inspector on his convoy in Abuja.

Working as an outrider, Ali Gomina, aged 45, was involved in a road accident on their way to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to see off Osinbajo.

A statement issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, confirmed that Gomina was on official duty.

It said: “With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy.”

The statement explained that the accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, saying that the Vice President, “who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the trip.”

It said Osinbajo described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...