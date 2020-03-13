Oshiomhole loyalists, NWC clash as new acting organising secretary emerges in APC

Share

Another acting national organising secretary at surfaced at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

Mohammed Sani Ibrahim, the deputy national organising secretary of the party told newsmen that he assumed the office of acting national organising secretary based on a Court judgment which nullified the election of Emmanuel Ibediro at the 2018 national convention.

In a suit filed by the erstwhile national organising secretary of the party, Osita Izunaso with INEC, APC and Emmanuel Ibediro as first, second and third defendants, respectively, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja, in a judgment he delivered on September 2018, declared the process that produced Emma Ibediro as null and void.

Osita Izunaso, the plaintiff in the case had since defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance. Ibrahim said the judgment has elevated him to the office of acting national organising secretary as he noted that the pronouncement of Justice Dimgba was never challenged at the appellate court.

He said: “I was duly elected as the Deputy National Organising Secretary at the convention. If you recall very well the genesis of the crisis that rocked particularly the election of the National Organising Secretary. Mr. Emmanuel Ibediro no doubt contested the election of the National Organising Secretary.

“By virtue of respect to constituted authorities and rule of law, the Federal High Court under Justice Dimgba annulled the election of the National Organising Secretary. It was a clear judgment and can’t be appealed.

“So by the virtue of judgment passed on the 14th of September, 2018, there is judgment nullifying all that happened till fresh elections are held.

“Erroneously or autocratically, the then Chairman of the party held to Emmanuel Ibediro. The party should be rebranded. The rule of law must take place.”

Tribune Online checks revealed that Emmanuel Ibediro has not made himself available to the faction of the party national working committee led by acting national secretary, Victor Giadom.

A party source revealed that the anti-Oshiomhole led forces with national vice-chairman Northeast, Salihu Mustapha as arrowhead instigated Alhaji Ibrahim to challenge Ibediro continued stay in office as the later has been marked as an Oshiomhole loyalist.

Ibediro, however, dismissed the deputy national secretary claim to his position, dismissing Ibrahim as a mere impostor.

He said:” The man is a rabble-rouser. He took me to court in Abuja recently and the court threw away his case, telling him that it has no locus. He is not a party in the main suit and in the appeal and that he did not even contest the position. The court threw away his case two weeks ago. The man is just a rabble-rouser. And he forgot that the case is still in the appeal. “

