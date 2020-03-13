Nigeria stocks goes reddish as investors take profit over oil slump

Nigeria stock market dived deeper into negative territories intra-day trade Friday after posting early gains that suggested a possible relief for investors in the last trading day of a tumultuous week.

The main market gauge All Share Index which rose by 0.12% around 10:54 am in Lagos fell 0.18% by mid-day with Access Bank, Interbrew, and Flourmills down 9.4%, 9.45% and 9.09% each.

Meanwhile, NEM Insurance is up by the most allowable in a day while banking stocks have pared some of their gains although Sterling Bank (9.57%), UBA (5.36%), Zenith Bank (1.84%), Stanbic (0.68%) and GTB (0.55%) are up as at 11:57 am while Okomuoil (8.5%) is the only other stock up in the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...