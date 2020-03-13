COVID-19: Analysts advise Investors to diversify portfolio to Eurobonds

Executive Summary

• Nigeria’s economy, which grew by 2.77% in 2019 (higher than 1.91% in 2018) is currently in dire straits as a result of global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The situation has created global uncertainty and loss of business and consumer confidence, slowed international trade by weakened demand, and resulted in the plunge in global crude oil prices which will have a huge negative impact on government revenue as well as Nigeria’s external buffers.

• Amid hysteria in the financial markets, share prices in the Nigerian Stock Exchange crashed to rock bottom. Even stocks which obviously have good fundamentals like Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc lost significant value amid investor fears that the expected plunge in foreign earnings of the Federal Government would lead to devaluation of Naira against USD and, in turn, affect the banks’ earnings going forward.

• Fixed income yields rose in domestic bond market amid sell offs. On average, yields on FGN bonds rose from 10.76% as at December 31, 2019 to 11.73% as at March 12, 2020; yields on local corporate bonds rose from 11.92% to 12.28% in the corresponding periods. A similar direction of yields was observed for State Government bonds. However, Treasury bills stop rates trekked southwards amid liquidity surplus in the financial system as investors, as expected, chose to remain at the short end of the yield curve in order to mitigate interest rate risk.

• The forex markets were in a frenzy due to the activities of currency speculators. Naira depreciated, week-to-date, by 2.12% to NGN374/USD at Investors and Exporters Foreign Exchange Window (I&E FXW) as at Thursday, March 12, 2020. This autonomous market is the only market segment in Nigeria where foreign exchange rate truly reflects the forces of demand and supply. Therefore, we feel that the apex bank would refer to this market segment for price discovery – in the event that the external reserves drops below USD30 billion (as previously discussed on page 4) – if it decides to increase the official exchange rate (currently at NGN307/USD) to be more market-reflective.

• Reminiscent of 2016/2017 when several banks booked increased loan impairment charges on account of significant non-performing loans due to a decline in oil prices which negatively impacted the oil and gas sector, there is a need to ascertain if the banks are armed for any possible threat of a currency risk. Having perused the financial statements of most tier-1 banks to examine their respective US Dollar based assets and liabilities (see table below), we saw that Zenith Bank Plc appears to be the bank with the best chance of mitigating currency risk.

• It is needful for investors to firm up strategies in order to guard against possible investment loss, should CBN devalue on account of worsening external sector conditions. This has become imperative in the Nigerian financial markets in light of the several headwinds facing the economy. We recommend that investors take long positions in stocks which have depreciated to rock-bottom values. Specifically, investors to bargain hunt cash cows and high dividend yielding stocks as the plunge in prices has accentuated their potential yields.

• In the fixed income space, we expect investors to diversify some of the portfolio to Eurobonds which should protect investors from currency risk and inflation risk in the event of a devaluation. Also, fixed income investors should remain invested at the short end of the yield curve to mitigate against interest rate risk as secondary market interest rates for long term bonds have been observed to be on the rise.

