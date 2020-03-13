    CBN rules out naira devaluation despite reserve slump

    Godwin Okafor
    The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has ruled out possible devaluation of currency following the drop in the country’s foreign reserves, saying the current $38 billion foreign reserve was still high and strong to support the economy..

    Fielding questions from journalists after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) first meeting in 2020 held in Abuja on Friday, Emefiele said though, the drop in the Foreign Reserves was noticeable but the apex bank would not make any currency adjustments because of this development.

    According to him, foreign reserve is there to meet the country’s obligation from time to time hence it will go up and sometimes come down.

    He said, “At reserve level of $38 billion and the current crude oil prices at above N57, N60 and sometimes N65 to N70 per barrel. We believe that we will be able to sustain the Foreign Exchange stability we have seen in the market.

    “There is no need for anybody to think that adjustment of currency will happen.

    “The CBN is able to meet all its obligations and the reserve is high and strong enough to meet obligations in the economy, therefore, thinking of devaluation of currency is uncalled for. “

    Emefiele disclosed that the MPC also looked at the debt to revenue ratio, saying that the debt level was not high but the committee emphasised the need to boost revenue.

    He said that the MPC urged the government to find other ways to generate more revenues for the country.

    The governor, however, agreed that the country’s debt to GDP was low and among the lowest in the world hence “we should not be carried away by this development”

    He emphasised the need to do something to raise revenue to fund the country’s operations.

