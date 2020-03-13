Canadian govt invites 3,900 Nigerian middle-class using EEC for Permanent Residency

The Canadian Government has invited 3,900 Express Entry candidates to apply for Permanent Residency (PR) in its latest draw, with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 471, a point over the previous draw held in February, which had a minimum score of 470.

Meanwhile, as the number of Nigerian International students studying in Canada increases every year, the Canadian Government has introduced a new pilot program intended to help expedite the study permit application process for Nigerians.

The program, known as “The Nigerian Student Express (NSE)” pilot, is for Nigerians who have been accepted to a Canadian post-secondary institution. This means that eligible candidates need to have been accepted to a bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degree program, or a post-graduate diploma course in Canada.

This initiative is aimed at shortening the process involved in acquiring study permits for Nigerians from an average of eight weeks to 20 days.

In order to reach this year’s 85,800 ITS target, the Canadian Government has started issuing larger numbers of invitations in every draw. This round brings the total number of ITAs issued this year to 18,700, indicating a 21.79% achievement so far.

A tie break of March 4 was applied, indicating that all candidates with CRS scores of 471 and above who entered their profiles in the Express Entry before the date received invitations to apply.

How CRS Score works

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) is a score awarded to applicants, considering factors such as age, education, skilled work experience and language ability in English or French.

A set number of the highest-ranked candidates receive invitation for Canadian permanent residence through frequent draws from the pool of applicants.

Canada’s Express Entry system manages the profiles of candidates for three of Canada’s main economic-class immigration programmes, which are: the Federal Skilled Worker Class, Federal Skilled Trades Class and Canadian Experience Class.

