[BREAKING] Coronavirus: C. Ronaldo test positive, quarantined at Madeira

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
75

Cristiano Ronaldo is remaining in quarantine in his Madeira home after Juventus team-mate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

The Portuguese star flew to his homeland to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke, before the news broke and must stay put rather than fly back to northern Italy where the outbreak is at its most rampant.

Both Ronaldo and Rugani shared a dressing room on Sunday when Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 behind closed doors. A picture posted on Instagram by Miralem Pjanic after the game show Ronaldo and Rugani celebrating the victory in a close huddle with their team-mates.

Everyone who came into contact with Rugani on both sides has now required to be in isolation.

It is hoped that the spread is limited as Rugani remained an unused substitute for Maurizio Sarri on the Juventus bench.

The Portuguese press plastered the story over their front pages with Quotidiano Sportivo and Abola both running headlines about Ronaldo being in quarantine.

All sporting events in Italy have been cancelled until at least April 3 but Juventus are scheduled to face Lyon in the Champions League next Tuesday.

That game is due to be played behind closed doors but is now widely expected to be postponed by UEFA.

Rugani is the second professional football to test positive, with Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers currently in quarantine.

He took to Twitter and wrote: ‘You will have read the news and that’s why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I’m fine.

‘I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.

SHARE
Previous articleCanadian, Asian investors backed Nigeria automaker raises $9 million to build electric vehicles
Next articleCanadian govt invites 3,900 Nigerian middle-class using EEC for Permanent Residency
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.