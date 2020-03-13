APC Crisis: Oshiomhole may be ousted next week as Buhari’s Ministers, APC govs, South south leaders pick replacement

Ministers in the Federal Cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night in Abuja removed all doubts on their principal stand in the ongoing plot to finally nail the political coffin of the displaced national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Ministers from the South south zone, incidentally the geopolitical zone of the axed APC chairman attended a meeting convened by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Buhari’s Ministers in attendance at the meeting held at Edo State governor’s lodge, Asokoro Abuja were the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his counterpart in the Labour Ministry, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the Minister of State, Power, Goody Jedy Agba.

In the communique which was read to newsmen at about 11pm by their host, Governor Obaseki, the party leaders appealed to the APC NEC members to consider retaining the exalted position of the national chairman of the party in the South South zone. The NEC meeting is expected to hold next Tuesday.

They went further to recommend the acting national secretary of the party, Honourable Victor Giadom who incidentally is from Rivers State for the office, “even in an acting capacity.”

The party leaders from South south region further commended Honourable Giadom for “rising to the occasion by providing leadership for the party in this trying times.”

The communique signed by each of the party leaders from the respective states in the zone read in part: “Leaders from the south south zone of the All Progressives Congress held a meeting in Edo House.

The meeting was attended by leaders from the six states of the zone comprising serving ministers, serving members of the National Assembly, members of the zonal executive of our party and members of the state executive of our party, we also had former ministers, former senators and leaders who have served this country in various capacity.

“At the meeting, the leaders of the zone deliberated extensively on situations in the party and at the end of the meeting, they adopted the following resolutions:

“That as a party we commend our brother, the acting chairman of the APC Victor Giadom, for rising to the occasion by providing leadership for the party in this trying times.

“That we fully support the convening of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday March 17th, as the NEC is the only recognized organ under the constitution of our party to resolve these crisis.

“That we insist that party should respect the current zoning arrangement by retaining the chairmanship of our great party in the south south zone even in an acting capacity.

“We resolved that the most senior officer of the party from the zone, being the national acting secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, should be confirmed acting chairman for the time being.

“We urged all our brothers and sisters from the zone to fully embrace the NEC meeting and not boycott the emergency NEC meeting which has been slated for Tuesday March 17th. Because boycott in a democratic environment is always counterproductive.”

Other notable party leaders in attendance were former Edo State governor, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, the immediate past Director General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, ( NIMASA) Dakuku Peterside, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, Senators Ndoma Egba, Domingo Obende, Ehigie Uzamere,James Akpan Udo-Edehe, amongst others.

