APC crisis: Oshiomhole betrayed as Amaechi, Keyamo, Peterside, Osunbor, Ndoma -Egba, others storm Obaseki’s meeting

Despite the call by the National vice-chairman, South-South Hillard Eta, for the boycott of the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South stakeholders called at the instance of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, leaders of the party in the zone attended the meeting.

Source told Naija247news.com by phone from the Edo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro venue of the meeting, held on Thursday night, were the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Edo State governor Oserheimen Osunbor, immediate past Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Safety Administration Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, Minister of State, Labour Festus Keyamo and Senator Ndoma Egba.

Others were former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, factional chairman of Edo State chapter of the party, Anselm Ojezua, Senator Domingo Obende, Senator James Akpan Udo-Edehe, amongst others.

The meeting was still ongoing as the time of filing this report.

The agenda of the meeting is to harmonise position on a possible replacement from the zone for Comrade Adams Oshiomhole ahead next Tuesday NEC meeting.

Comrade Oshiomhole replaced Chief Odigie Oyegun, incidentally from same Edo State, as national chairman at the party national convention held in 2018.

Leader of the party the zone and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege, however, stayed away from the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...