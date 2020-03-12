Why Sanusi wont challenge his dethronement in court – Nasarawa Emir

The Emir of Loko, Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Sabo has revealed what the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II told him when he spent a night with him.

The monarch told BBC Hausa Service that Sanusi was not disturbed by his dethronement and that he even slept soundly overnight.

He said the dethroned emir told him that he had accepted his removal as his destiny and that he would not challenge his removal in court.

According to him, Sanusi told the people of Kano to support the new Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and also sent him a text message congratulating him.

Sabo added that Sanusi advised traditional rulers to know the way to relate with politicians, as it was politics that brought about his dethronement.

He said the deposed monarch told him he had no regret because he never committed any offence.

Sabo said Sanusi had to leave the town because there were no amenities for a man of his calibre, but noted that they treated the former Emir very well the only he spent with them.

