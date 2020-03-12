Why Sanusi wont challenge his dethronement in court – Nasarawa Emir

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
125

The Emir of Loko, Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Sabo has revealed what the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II told him when he spent a night with him.

The monarch told BBC Hausa Service that Sanusi was not disturbed by his dethronement and that he even slept soundly overnight.

He said the dethroned emir told him that he had accepted his removal as his destiny and that he would not challenge his removal in court.

According to him, Sanusi told the people of Kano to support the new Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and also sent him a text message congratulating him.

Sabo added that Sanusi advised traditional rulers to know the way to relate with politicians, as it was politics that brought about his dethronement.

He said the deposed monarch told him he had no regret because he never committed any offence.

Sabo said Sanusi had to leave the town because there were no amenities for a man of his calibre, but noted that they treated the former Emir very well the only he spent with them.

SHARE
Previous articleDont play the politics of drawing Buhari into Sanusi’s dethronement, Presidency warn critics
Next articleKano state govt mocks Sanusi, says nobody dethroned you
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.