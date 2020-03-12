UK wheat exports slow in January despite Nigeria sale

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
69

LONDON, March 11 – British wheat exports fell in January but are still running well ahead of last season’s pace, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Wheat exports for the month totalled 50,281 tonnes, down from the previous month’s 96,111 tonnes.

Spain was the most important destination in January, taking 20,549 tonnes, followed by Nigeria’s 13,313 tonnes.

The sale to Nigeria was the first in the 2019/20 season which began on July 1, 2019. There were no sales to the West African country in the 2018/19 season.

Cumulative wheat exports for the 2019/20 season were 891,694 tonnes, up from 213,287 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

Wheat exports are expected to increase this season, with production rising nearly 20% to a four-year high of 16.22 million tonnes.

Britain’s January wheat imports totalled 64,754 tonnes, down from the previous month’s 116,065 tonnes.

Cumulative wheat imports for the season total 616,561 tonnes, down sharply from 1.3 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

SHARE
Previous articleWith no legal age restriction on mobile phone ownership, Nigeria’s 185.74mln subscribers a hot spot for investors
Next articleSpanish Equality minister tests positive for Coronavirus
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.