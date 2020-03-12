UK wheat exports slow in January despite Nigeria sale

LONDON, March 11 – British wheat exports fell in January but are still running well ahead of last season’s pace, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Wheat exports for the month totalled 50,281 tonnes, down from the previous month’s 96,111 tonnes.

Spain was the most important destination in January, taking 20,549 tonnes, followed by Nigeria’s 13,313 tonnes.

The sale to Nigeria was the first in the 2019/20 season which began on July 1, 2019. There were no sales to the West African country in the 2018/19 season.

Cumulative wheat exports for the 2019/20 season were 891,694 tonnes, up from 213,287 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

Wheat exports are expected to increase this season, with production rising nearly 20% to a four-year high of 16.22 million tonnes.

Britain’s January wheat imports totalled 64,754 tonnes, down from the previous month’s 116,065 tonnes.

Cumulative wheat imports for the season total 616,561 tonnes, down sharply from 1.3 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...