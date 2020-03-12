UK records two more Coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 10

The UK health authorities announced two more Coronavirus deaths Thursday bringing the total to 10.

Reports of the death of the two victims came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson began an emergency meeting with some of the country’s chief scientists this afternoon.

Mr Johnson is expected to sign off plans to move from the “containment” phase of the outbreak to “delay” – basically steps to slow the spread of the virus through the population.

This could mean school closures and other forms of restrictions.

Ahead of the meeting one attendee, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, called for the cancellation of mass gatherings of 500 people or more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...