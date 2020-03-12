Nigeria’s naira FX rate to Dollar hits N410 on black market as CBN retains N362.50/$

Nigeria’s naira on Thursday rose to N410 to a U.S dollar at the black market, after the global pandemic of Coronavirus downed oil price to below $35 a barrel.

Foreign exchange users are buying up the dollar to hedge against potential devaluation of the naira as the price of oil has slumped below $34 per barrel.

Investigations show that dollar was quoted at N410/$ at Apapa, Lagos, while in Festac area of the State, it closed at N400/$.

In the long term the naira depreciates against the US dollar in line with the difference in inflation between the two currencies. Trying to stop the naira from depreciating has proven a forlorn activity, according to Coronation Merchant Bank Limited.

The bank believes that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would keep the exchange rate at close to N362.50/$ for most, if not all, of 2020. But the effect the bank said would to add pressure on the naira as its fair value slips against the US dollar.

