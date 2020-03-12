Kano state govt mocks Sanusi, says nobody dethroned you

Kano State Government on Wednesday said it never banished the dethroned Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II from the State.

Several reports had it that Sanusi was banished from Kano to Nasarawa State amidst tight security.

Sanusi’s legal team had threatened to sue the Kano State Government on the purported banishment.

Ibrahim Muktar, Kano State Attorney General, who spoke on Channels Television on Wednesday, said there was nowhere the Secretary to the State Government ever mentioned that the dethroned emir had been banished.

“You see, If you listen to the Secretary to the State Government when he was addressing the press on the issue of the removal of the emir from office, there was nowhere he said the emir was even banished from Kano State.

“So, the decision of the government was (that) the emir … as of Monday was removed from office and a new emir was appointed. The issue of banishment was not part of the decision of the Kano State Government,” he said.

Sanusi was removed from office on Monday by the state government.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, after the State Executive Council meeting on Monday, said Sanusi had been removed ass Emir of Kano

“The Kano state Executive Council under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (OFR) has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano Emirate, Muhammad Sunusi II.

