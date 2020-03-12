Gov. Ganduje’s Aides Indicted in False Assets Declaration Saga

Ten aides of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano have been caught in false assets declaration saga.

This is coming about a month after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested the Commissioner for Special Duties in Kano, Mukhtar Ishaq, over an alleged N86m fraud.

Aides to the governor have failed to declare all of their assets with hidden assets running into billions of naira kept in local and foreign currency accounts, an investigation by PRNigeria has revealed.

A list compiled by the Code of Conduct Bureau has full details of Ganduje’s aides and staff, who have not only failed to fully declare their assets but also defaulted the statutes of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

On the list is the Director-General, Media to Governor Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai; Uba Tanko Mijinyawa, Special Assistant on New Media in the cabinet office; Engr. Mansur Ahmed, Special Assistant on Critical Infrastructure; Tanko Indi Sarki, Special Assistant on Intelligence; Mr Ado Abba Tiwada, the Director-General in charge of Youth; and Alhaji Kabiru Baita, the Special Assistant on Sports.

Others are Habibu Saleh, Special Assistant on Revenue; Saleh Shehu K, Special Assistant on IGR; Zulyadawi Sidi Mustapha, Senior Special Assistant on SDGs; and Haruna D. Zago Special Assistant on Food Security.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that top officials of the state government are mounting pressure on the Code of Conduct Bureau not to submit the list of defaulters to the CCT.

The Kano Government is trying to ensure a safe landing for the alleged corrupt officials and guard them against prosecution by the anti-graft agency.

As at the time of this report, sources however, revealed that the document had already been prepared for despatch to CCT with the prosecution to commence soon.

